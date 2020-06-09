Jessie Bell Keitt -- Orangeburg
Jessie Bell Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Jessie Bell Keitt, 59, of 960 Craven Lane, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter at 803-570-6690, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

