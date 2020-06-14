Jessie Bell Keitt -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jessie Bell Keitt -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jessie Bell Keitt

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Ms. Jessie Bell Keitt, 59, of 960 Craven Lane, Orangeburg.

Ms. Keitt passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 15.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, at 803-570-6690, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Keitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News