Jessie Bell Boyd Livingston -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Jessie Bell Boyd Livingston, 83, of 123 Boyd Road, died Sept. 26, 2022, following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Exodus Baptist Church.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

