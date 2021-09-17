Jessica Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Ms. Jessica Johnson.

The funeral service for Ms. Johnson will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg. Burial will follow service in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Masks are required.