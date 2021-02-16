Jessica Hook -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Jessica Hook, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting no visitation at the home; however, friends may call her brother, Mr. Larry Sanders, at 803-614-2701 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.