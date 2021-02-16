 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jessica Hook -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jessica Hook -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Jessica Hook, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting no visitation at the home; however, friends may call her brother, Mr. Larry Sanders, at 803-614-2701 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News