Jessica Hook -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Jessica Hook, 75, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. Elder Levon Mintz is officiating.

Mrs. Hook passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, at the Regional Medical Center.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to her brother, Mr. Larry Sanders, at 803-614-2701, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

