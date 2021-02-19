 Skip to main content
Jessica Hook -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Jessica Hook, 75, of Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. Elder Levon Mintz is officiating.

Mrs. Hook passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to her brother, Mr. Larry Sanders, at (803) 614-2701, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

