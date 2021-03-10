Jesse Trevor Daniels -- Eutawville

Jesse was born on Feb. 13, 1982, in Andrews, N.C. He was the son of Dillard Daniels and Frances Johnson. He was employed by Anderson and Son, and formerly employed by Phillips & Johnson Inc., where he began working at the age of 16. Jesse was a member of Mount Pleasant Omar Shrine and Summerville Masonic Lodge #234AFM. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed boating. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Walter Ralph Carpenter; and his paternal grandparents, Delmar Daniels and Maxine Johnson Daniels.