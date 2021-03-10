Jesse Trevor Daniels -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Jesse Trevor Daniels, 39, of Eutawville, passed away unexpectedly.
A private service with Masonic Rites will be observed at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Jenkins Cemetery in Stecoah, N.C.
Jesse was born on Feb. 13, 1982, in Andrews, N.C. He was the son of Dillard Daniels and Frances Johnson. He was employed by Anderson and Son, and formerly employed by Phillips & Johnson Inc., where he began working at the age of 16. Jesse was a member of Mount Pleasant Omar Shrine and Summerville Masonic Lodge #234AFM. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed boating. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Walter Ralph Carpenter; and his paternal grandparents, Delmar Daniels and Maxine Johnson Daniels.
Survivors include his wife, Kristen Caputo Daniels; son, Trevor “Dane” Daniels; daughter, Madison “Lexy” Alexa Daniels; stepchildren, Michael “MJ” Joseph Stutts, Jaden Marie Stutts; father, Dillard Daniels (Patricia); mother, Frances Johnson (Donald); sister, Crystal Hudson and brothers, David Strohmer, Bengie Calloway, Chris Daniels and Dillon Daniels; maternal grandmother, Barbara Phillips Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or to the Shriners Hospital for Children-Greenville, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
