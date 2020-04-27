Jesse Samuel Haddock -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Jesse Samuel Haddock “PaPa”, (89), passed away on April 22, 2020, in Orangeburg. He was the widower of Florine Hunt Haddock “MaMa” (82) who passed away December 17, 2015. They were married September 5, 1948, and shared 67 years of marriage.

He was the son of the late Jesse Lever Haddock and Beatrice Kennedy Haddock. He was retired from Cox Industries and will be remembered for his love of making outdoor furniture by hand.

She was the daughter of the late Henry and Bernice Hunt. She will be remembered for her love of family and commitment to Santee Baptist Church.

They are survived by three sons, Allan Haddock (Marilyn), David Haddock (Dianne), and Faron Haddock and predeceased by daughter Brenda Hodge.

They are also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, including a special granddaughter who was lovingly raised by them, Jennifer Haddock Lowery. Surviving siblings include Minnie Lou “Sis” Scott, Jim Haddock, Rachel Ann Jackson, and Mary Alice Jennings. Siblings who predeceased them include Melvin Hunt, Mable Farrell, Virginia Delaney, and Rudolph “Bo” Haddock. In addition, they will be missed by many nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to him as Uncle Son.

Services will be held at an undetermined time in the future.

