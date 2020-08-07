Jesse Odom -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Jesse Odom, 70, of 506 Beason Road, died Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Odom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.