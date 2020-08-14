You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jesse Odom -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jesse Odom -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jesse Odom

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jesse Odom, 70, of 506 Beason Road, died Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Odom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News