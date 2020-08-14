Jesse Odom -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jesse Odom, 70, of 506 Beason Road, died Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

