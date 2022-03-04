Jesse James Jamison -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Jesse James Jamison, 80, of 325 Treadwell St., Orangeburg, passed after a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., with the Rev. Dr. Denise Floyd presiding.

Burial will be in Bethea Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Jamison will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church. Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask Required.

The family will not be accepting guests at the residence due to COVID-19. Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.