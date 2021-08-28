Jervey Thomas Kennerly -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jervey Thomas Kennerly, 90, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his residence.
The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at New Light United Methodist Church, Macedonia site, in Orangeburg. A repast will follow the service at New Light United Methodist Church.
The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence. When visiting or attending the service, wearing masks and social distancing are required.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
