Jervey Frost Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jervey Frost Jr., 75, of 1027 Pasture Drive, died March 24, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

A private service with only immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries with Bishop H.T. Gainey, pastor.

Burial with military honors will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jervey Frost, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.