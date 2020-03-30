Jervey Frost Jr. -- Orangeburg
Jervey Frost Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jervey Frost Jr., 75, of 1027 Pasture Drive, died March 24, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

A private service with only immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries with Bishop H.T. Gainey, pastor.

Burial with military honors will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

