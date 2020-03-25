Jervey Frost Jr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Jervey Frost Jr., 75, of 1027 Pasture Lane, Orangeburg, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his residence, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and Glover's Funeral Home.

