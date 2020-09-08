Jervey Dowling -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Jervey Dowling, 65, of 757 North St., died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 8, in the Savannah Creek Baptist Church cemetery, Ehrhardt.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.