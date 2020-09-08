 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jervey Dowling -- Bamberg
0 comments

Jervey Dowling -- Bamberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jervey Dowling

BAMBERG -- Jervey Dowling, 65, of 757 North St., died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 8, in the Savannah Creek Baptist Church cemetery, Ehrhardt.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News