Jerry W. Howell -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Jerry W. Howell, 70, of 7893 Old State Road, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. John Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. H.S. Capers officiating.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

Family will receive limited guests at the residence. Masks are required. All COVID-19 precautions will be in place at the funeral home and all services as well as social distancing.

Friends may express their condolences via telephone to his sister, Gladys Grice, at 803-823-2969.