Jerry W. Howell -- Cameron
Jerry W. Howell -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Jerry W. Howell, 70, 7893 Old State Road, (formerly of Cemetery Road), Cameron died on Saturday at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

The family will receive a limited guests at the residence.

Friends may call the residence of his sister, Gladys Grice at 803-823-2969. Masks are required as well as following COVID-19 precautions.

