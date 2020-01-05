ORANGEBURG -- Jerry W. Frick III, 19, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg with the Rev. Butch Powell officiating.
Pallbearers will be his sister, Elizabeth Frick, Samuel O'Cain, Michael O'Cain Jr., Robert Mount Jr., Andrew Mount and Jason Stansill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Jeffcoat, William Farr, Kenneth Hughes, Jim Huffman, Joey Robinson and Jeff Langston.
Jerry was born April 15, 2000, in Richland County, the son of Carol Jeffcoat Summers and Jerry Wayne Frick Jr. He was preceded in death by his very beloved grandfather, John Michael Jeffcoat Sr. and by his uncle, John Michael Jeffcoat Jr.
His family includes his mother, Carol Jeffcoat Summers of the home; his sister, Elizabeth Craft Frick of the home; his father, Jerry Wayne Frick Jr. and his stepmother, Vickie Lee Frick; his maternal grandmother, Nancy Carol Jeffcoat; his paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Frick Sr. (Betty); his great-grandmother, Lurene Whetstone; a special aunt, Joyce Felder; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call his home at 1997 Broughton St., Orangeburg and at the funeral Home.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg.
