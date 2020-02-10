DENMARK -- A Celebration of Life service for Jerry Lee Thomas, 64, of Denmark, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Ghents Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Sunny Mooney officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Folk Funeral Home, Denmark.
Jerry passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Marion Eugene Thomas and Marie Elizabeth Hughes Thomas. He was a life-time member of Ghents Branch Baptist Church. He formerly worked at Wackenhut and was a self-employed carpenter who exhibited perfection with his carpentry skills. He loved being in the outdoors and enjoyed fishing. Jerry lived life to the fullest; he cherished every minute that he spent with his family and grandchildren; he loved them dearly. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and other sports. He was a US Air Force Veteran, having enlisted during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include the love of his life, Wanda Thomas; a daughter, Aerial (Ben) Baxley of Barnwell; sons, Zachary (Crystle) Thomas of Branchville, Jeremy Thomas of New York City; sisters, Kathryn “Kat” (Joe) Yearry of Denmark, Judy Thomas of Bamberg, Rosie (Richard) Lightsey of Allendale; brothers, Dannie (Patricia) Thomas of Ehrhardt, Thomas “Tom” (Sherrie) Thomas of Lincolnton, Georgia; grandchildren, Noah Baxley, Coltin Baxley and Elin Thomas; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
