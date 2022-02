ORANGEBURG --It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Jerry Paul Holden.

Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance.