Jerry P. Durgan Bamberg

BAMBERG -- The best husband a girl could ever have passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. He was kind, caring, understanding, and considerate. He treated his wife like a queen during their 41 years of marriage. He had to learn how to "love" dogs, as he was a cat person before marriage.

Jerry always called his wife "Sweetie Pie" or "Sweetheart," never Carol. Toward the end of his life, he would joke that he was "Mr. Sweetie Pie” to her Miss Sweetie Pie. The last day he remembered her as Miss Sweetie Pie, but couldn't remember himself as Mr. Sweetie Pie. It was evident the end was near.

Jerry passed away from COPD, after being addicted to tobacco for 77 years. He also was in the last stages of Alzheimer's.

At his request, no funeral was held. Although a small ceremony may be held later in the future when the family can assemble.

Mr. Jerry Pat Durgan, 89, grew up in Oklahoma and Texas. He was born on Sept. 18, 1931, in Cushing, Oklahoma. His father was Leland Archie Durgan and his mother was Villa Elaine Mitchell Durgan, both of Oklahoma. Both are deceased.

Jerry was predeceased by his brother, Jack Durgan (Alva), first wife, Lucy Carol Olafson of Texas, and a son, Kevin.