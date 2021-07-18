Jerry Michael Spivey -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Jerry Michael Spivey, 67, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Elloree. The Rev. Todd Horton and the Rev. Terry Martin will officiate. The service will include Masonic rites and the State Park Honor Guard.

Mr. Spivey was born Nov. 11, 1953, in Whiteville, North Carolina. He was the son of the late James Edward and Mary Eliza Cox Spivey.

He was retired from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism as a State Park Manager. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elloree.

Mr. Spivey is survived by his wife, Frances E. Spivey of the home; two daughters, Angee Rockwell (Jesse), Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and Nichole Beckham (Andrew), Blair; one sister, Jean Spivey, Tabor City, North Carolina, and one brother, Wesley Spivey (Mickey) of Ankeny, Iowa; four grandchildren, Olivia Rockwell, Emily Rockwell, Riley Beckham, and Lander Beckham; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.