Jerry Michael Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jerry Michael Davis, 68, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Davis Family Cemetery, Neeses.

Mr. Davis was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Helen Ramona “Mona” Davis (Sapier). Mr. Davis loved Alabama football, loved to deer hunt, loved his grandchildren and was a member of Dantzler Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include a son, Jeremy Davis of Orangeburg; a daughter, Kathleen “Katy” E. Davis (Dustin Irvine) of Orangeburg; brothers, Randy (Juanita) Douglas of Waverly, Georgia, John (Susan) Sapier, Jr. of Inman; sisters, Connie Douglas of Chesnee, and Pam Larsen (Steve) of Cowpens; three grandchildren, Aiden Michael Davis of New York, AnnaBelle Davis of Orangeburg, and Avery M. Davis of Orangeburg.

Mr. Davis was predeceased by his mother, Helen Ramona “Mona” Davis (Sapier) and a brother, Joseph “Joey” Sapier.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Davis Family Cemetery, c/o Pamela Larsen, 164 Addis Trail, Cowpens, SC 29330.