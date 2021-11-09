Jerry Michael Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jerry Michael Davis, 68, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Davis Family Cemetery, Neeses.
Mr. Davis was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Helen Ramona “Mona” Davis (Sapier). Mr. Davis loved Alabama football, loved to deer hunt, loved his grandchildren and was a member of Dantzler Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include a son, Jeremy Davis of Orangeburg; a daughter, Kathleen “Katy” E. Davis (Dustin Irvine) of Orangeburg; brothers, Randy (Juanita) Douglas of Waverly, Georgia, John (Susan) Sapier, Jr. of Inman; sisters, Connie Douglas of Chesnee, and Pam Larsen (Steve) of Cowpens; three grandchildren, Aiden Michael Davis of New York, AnnaBelle Davis of Orangeburg, and Avery M. Davis of Orangeburg.
Mr. Davis was predeceased by his mother, Helen Ramona “Mona” Davis (Sapier) and a brother, Joseph “Joey” Sapier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Davis Family Cemetery, c/o Pamela Larsen, 164 Addis Trail, Cowpens, SC 29330.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.