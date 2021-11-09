 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry Michael Davis -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jerry Michael Davis -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry Michael Davis

ORANGEBURG -- Jerry Michael Davis, 68, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Davis Family Cemetery, Neeses.

Mr. Davis was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Helen Ramona “Mona” Davis (Sapier). Mr. Davis loved Alabama football, loved to deer hunt, loved his grandchildren and was a member of Dantzler Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include a son, Jeremy Davis of Orangeburg; a daughter, Kathleen “Katy” E. Davis (Dustin Irvine) of Orangeburg; brothers, Randy (Juanita) Douglas of Waverly, Georgia, John (Susan) Sapier, Jr. of Inman; sisters, Connie Douglas of Chesnee, and Pam Larsen (Steve) of Cowpens; three grandchildren, Aiden Michael Davis of New York, AnnaBelle Davis of Orangeburg, and Avery M. Davis of Orangeburg.

Mr. Davis was predeceased by his mother, Helen Ramona “Mona” Davis (Sapier) and a brother, Joseph “Joey” Sapier.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Davis Family Cemetery, c/o Pamela Larsen, 164 Addis Trail, Cowpens, SC 29330.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com is assisting the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News