Jerry M. Brown -- Norway

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Mr. Jerry M. Brown, 66, of 182 Sutton Road, Norway, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Mr. Brown passed away Sunday, June 19.

There will not be any viewing.

He is survived by his sons, Dana (Priscilla) Brown, Jerry (Crystal) Brown and Thomas (Tonya) Govan; and many other loving relatives.

Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. daily at the residence of his sister, Janie Pearl Tyler, 124 Springflower Drive, Norway. Please wear a mask and adhere to all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.