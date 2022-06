NORWAY -- Mr. Jerry M. Brown, 66, of 182 Sutton Road, Norway, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. at the residence of his sister, Janie Pearl Tyler, 124 Springflower Drive, Norway. Please wear a mask and adhere to all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting.