Jerry-Lee Matthew Beard Sr.

Jerry-Lee Matthew Beard Sr.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jerry-Lee Matthew Beard Sr., 79, of Newark, died Dec. 27, 2022, in Newark.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8,in the Macedonia Christian Church cemetery in Ehrhardt.

Public viewing will be held Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the arrangements. The family ask that all wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

