Jerry Lane -- North

NORTH -- Jerry Lane, 83, of North, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021.

Services will be held Thursday, June 17, at First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Sean McElrath officiating in North. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.

Mr. Lane was born in Joaguin, Texas, on Jan. 17, 1938, to the late James Lane Sr. and Ilene L. (Talley) Loftin. He was member of First Baptist North, a veteran of the Army and the Marines, and a member of the American Legion. In 2018, he received a 55-year award for his membership in the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet E. Morgan Lane; sons Bobby (Joy) Lane of Riverton, Wyoming, and Richard Dean (Christine) Royson of Little Mountain; daughters Lynette Quayle (Danny Miller) of Crockett, Texas, and Darla (Scott) Mason of Riverton; grandchildren Perry Lane, Brittney Gaudern, Cody Lane, Alex Quayle, Lauren Dooley, Leah Lane and Bryce Mason; great-grandchildren Daycee Lane, Dawson Lane, Haven Lane, Adalee Gaudren, Kaylee Gaudren, Taylor Finlayson, Madison Finayson, Trysten Dooley and Jaxin Dooley; brother Clint Lane of Homestead, Texas; brother-in-law Thomas Morgan; and a number of nieces and nephews.