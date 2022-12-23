Jerry 'JB' Lyn Benton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jerry "JB" Lyn Benton, 68, of Orangeburg, passed away on Dec. 19, 2022. He was the husband of Lisa B. Benton.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. The burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Lakeland Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, N.C., with the Rev. Jerry French officiating. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Benton Wise, Jeffrey Bowles, Brannon Price, Jerry French, Mark Garrick, and Hank Rutland.

Jerry was born in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late Beecher Franklin Benton Jr. and Lucille Trull Benton. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. Jerry was a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Wingate College and Baptist College at Charleston. He was the co-owner of Benton's Fine Fashions, an accountant, a volunteer in the children and youth ministries of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, a member of the Chancel Choir, a ringer in the handbell choir, and a church historian. Jerry's life revolved around his church and his community.

All who knew Jerry would describe him as a servant of the Lord, a godly man, faithful, a wonderful person, someone with a special joy and light, loving, kind, a faith hero, a true inspiration, a dear friend. If you needed something done, he would do everything in his power to make it happen. If you were stressed, worried, or struggling, he would do his best to put your mind at ease by allowing the word of God to bring comfort and healing.

Jerry was indeed a servant of God. Since 2011, over the Thanksgiving holidays, he and his family volunteered with Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child ministry by serving at the processing center in Boone, N.C.

No job was too small, and he served with the biggest smile.

He loved spending time with and always supported his family, whether it be attending his daughters' clogging recitals and driving them to clogging practice every week; being present for school, church, choir, and other programs the girls were in; helping them with their school work; helping Lisa pack up her classroom at the end of the school year and set everything back up before the start of the next year; enjoying family car rides around various towns at Christmas time to see all the lights and decorations; or taking family trips to the mountains and the beach, even though he did not care for the heat at the beach…he did it all.

Jerry would often reflect on his times in Monroe, N.C., from taking road trips to visit his extended family throughout his years to being a student at Wingate. He shared this city that meant so much to him with his wife and daughters in recent years, showing them around and recounting his memories.

Jerry had a love for the mountains and seeing God's handy work. He enjoyed singing, playing handbells, and driving the bus to and chaperoning church trips, especially to PASSPORTkids.

He had the mind of an accountant: focused on the numbers, fine details, and best ways to stay organized. He made himself in charge of church attendance, so he knew the count was correct. He showed up almost every week at the church for years to account for the past Sunday's offering and make the weekly deposit.

Jerry always made time to go on last-minute trips to sporting events with his family: Braves games in Atlanta, football bowl games in Florida to see the Gamecocks play, a regular season game in Columbia every now and then, and yes, even one game at Clemson. Being the head of a divided household was not easy and probably brought on unwanted stress as his girls reacted to the on-field action, but he loved watching football. However, if he got his way, he'd always opt for viewing games at home in the air conditioning on a comfy couch with Mountain Dew and food nearby, with as little distraction from his daughters as possible.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years; two daughters, Lucy Dianne Benton (Jeffrey Bowles) of Ladson, and Sarah Virginia Benton Price (Brannon) of Anderson; one sister, Ellen Benton of Columbia; one niece, Carson Wise of Cope; and one nephew, Benton Wise (Jessica) of Bamberg.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.