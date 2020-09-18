Jerry Edgar Jones -- Orangeburg

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept.20, at Bethany Baptist Church, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dennis Hall will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Orangeburg, with military honors. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required along with social distancing.

Mr. Jerry was born on July 27, 1947, in Columbus, Ga. He was the son of the late Edward McCoy Jones and the late Lucy Turner Jones. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served in the Vietnam War. His love for the Navy transformed into being a volunteer for the U.S.S. Laffey-Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant. Mr. Jerry was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Cope. He served as a deacon at Highland Baptist Church and as a Sunday school teacher at Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle over the years. He was predeceased by his daughter, Susan Michelle Crosby, and his son, John Edward Jones.