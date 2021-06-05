 Skip to main content
Jerry Delmar Sweeper -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Jerry Delmar Sweeper, 39, of 610 Moss St., Bowman, died May 30,2021, due to an automobile accident.

The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be held in Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

