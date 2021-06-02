 Skip to main content
Jerry Delmar Sweeper -- Bowman
Jerry Delmar Sweeper -- Bowman

BOWMAN – Jerry Delmar Sweeper, 39, of 610 Moss St., Bowman, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, due to an automobile accident.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family will receive limited guests.

