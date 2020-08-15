You have permission to edit this article.
Jerry David Looper Sr. -- Bowman
Jerry David Looper Sr.

BOWMAN --Jerry David Looper Sr., 72, husband of Donna Dantzler Looper, entered eternal rest Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the J.D. Looper Shop, 7104 Vance Road, Bowman, with the Rev. Larry Watson officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at the Bowman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Stack, Ronnie Phillips, Frankie Peagler, Travis Price, Donnie Looper and Chad Looper. Honorary pallbearers will be all current and former drivers of J.D. Looper, Inc. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the shop.

Jerry was born on Feb. 3, 1948, in Lansing, Michigan, a son of the late Jim Frank Looper Sr. and Helen Tuboly Looper. He was the owner of J.D. Looper Trucking, Inc. from 1990-2004. During this time and in the many years after, he worked on and repaired countless trucks for himself as well as many colleagues. Mr. Looper was a sergeant in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Wightman United Methodist Church. He was predeceased by brothers, Jim F. “Butch” Looper and Tommy Looper.

Surviving are his wife, Donna Dantzler Looper; a son, Jerry David Looper II; a daughter, Kristen (John) Wimberly, all of Bowman; grandchildren, Tripp (Brandy) Looper, Jarrett (Allison) Looper, Jonathan Looper, Callie (Dustin) Pope, Hunter Wimberly and Ashton Wimberly; great-grandchildren, Dylan Pope, Easton Looper, Gibbs Looper and Lillian Looper; and a sister, Deborah Ann Jennings.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Columbia and Deborah Cook, RN.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Hollings Cancer Center 86 Jonathan Lucas St., MSC 955 Charleston, SC 29425.

Online condolences may be made at bryantfuneral.info.

