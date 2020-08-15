Jerry David Looper Sr. -- Bowman

Burial with full military honors will follow at the Bowman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Stack, Ronnie Phillips, Frankie Peagler, Travis Price, Donnie Looper and Chad Looper. Honorary pallbearers will be all current and former drivers of J.D. Looper, Inc. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the shop.

Jerry was born on Feb. 3, 1948, in Lansing, Michigan, a son of the late Jim Frank Looper Sr. and Helen Tuboly Looper. He was the owner of J.D. Looper Trucking, Inc. from 1990-2004. During this time and in the many years after, he worked on and repaired countless trucks for himself as well as many colleagues. Mr. Looper was a sergeant in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Wightman United Methodist Church. He was predeceased by brothers, Jim F. “Butch” Looper and Tommy Looper.