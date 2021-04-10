Jerry 'Cripp' Mack Jr. -- Vance

VANCE -- Jerry “Cripp” Mack Jr., 65, of Vance, transitioned to Heaven on April 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife, Mrs. Dianna Mack, 45 years of blissful marriage.
Celebration of Life Services for “Cripp,” as he was affectionately called, will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, with the Rev. Dr. Jimmy L. Ravenel, pastor officiating.
The viewing will be held at Grace Chapel from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
Mr. Jerry “Cripp” Mack will be truly missed by his loving family and friends.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).
May The Work “WE” Do Speak For Us!
