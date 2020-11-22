Jerry Cornelius Blewer -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mr. Jerry Cornelius Blewer, 79, was born on April 29, 1941, in Orangeburg County, the only son of the late Jeptha Cornelius Blewer and the late Eva Fogle Blewer. He passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family, following an extended illness.

Jerry was a lifelong resident of Cordova. He was educated in the Edisto School District. He graduated from Edisto High School in 1959. He grew up helping his parents on the family farm.

Jerry loved fishing, hunting, playing UNO and sitting under the oak tree with his family.

He was previously co-owner of C&B Electric of Cordova and retired from the maintenance department of SCDOT in Bamberg.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Shirley Boltin Blewer.