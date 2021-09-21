Jerry Alonza Hubbard -- Alexandria, Va.

Jerry leaves behind to cherish his love and memories his two sons, Jerry Jr. and Kenneth, along with his daughters-in-law, Tami and Stephanie; his granddaughters, Sara and Avery; his grandsons, Nicholas and Christian; his brother, Willie; and sister, Barney Mae along with all of their extended families.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for tax deductible donations to be made to South Carolina State University Army ROTC Endowment Fund in memory of Col. Jerry Hubbard. The donations can be sent to the following address: SCSU Foundation, PO Box 7187, Orangeburg, SC 29117. Checks should be made payable to: Army ROTC Endowment Fund SCSU Foundation (with in memory of Col. (Ret.) Jerry A. Hubbard Sr. on the memo line). Please ensure “In Memory of Col. Jerry Hubbard” is reflected on your donation. You may also give directly online on the SCSU Foundation website. https:/www.scsu.edu/givetoscstate/scstateuniversityfoundation.aspx. At the drop-down box for gift designation, choose Army ROTC Endowment Fund as the beneficiary and annotate “In Memory of Col. Jerry Hubbard“ in the comments box.