Jerrie Bolton -- Bullhead City, Ariz.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Jerrie Bolton, 61, of Bullhead City, Arizona, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 9, 2020, after a short illness.
She was born Aug. 7, 1958, in Horry County. She was the daughter of the late Ralph W. Bolton Sr. and the late Mary Bolton. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Salley, South Carolina.
Survivors include her partner, Donna Hinchliffe of Arizona; and her son, Jerry D. Bolton of Arizona. She had four sisters, Marie Stewart of Jonesboro, Georgia, Debbie Wooten of Jonesboro, Georgia, Annette Youmans (James) of Yemassee, and Kim Stearns (Allen) of Kennesaw, Georgia. In addition, two brothers, Danny Bolton (Ann) of North and James Bolton of North. One brother, Ralph Bolton Jr., preceded her in death. She had 17 nieces and nephews along with a number of great nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Carol Hinchliffe.
Funeral arrangements will be announced after the COVID 19 situation so that everyone will be able to attend.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.