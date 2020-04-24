Jerri Metts Wingard -- Wilmington, N.C.

Mrs. Wingard is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Gerald W. Wingard of Lexington, S.C.; daughter, Jennifer Jumper Kitchens (Brent) of Wilmington; her grandchildren, step-grandchildren, cousins, and great-nieces; sister, Chick Bates (Wyman) of Orangeburg; niece and nephew; sister-in-law, Emily I. Metts, of Orangeburg. She was predeceased by her brothers, Clyburn Metts (Delle) and Larry W. Metts; and stepchildren, Susan W. Latimer, Gerald Michael Wingard and Frank S. Wingard.

Mrs. Wingard was born in Branchville, to the late Bertha and Jerry Metts. She graduated nursing school from the Medical University of South Carolina and worked as a registered nurse in Chapel Hill, N.C., Clemson and Lexington. She was an active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Lexington, and enjoyed caring for others through her profession and the church. She was an avid sports fan, with an emphasis on football (Clemson), and enjoyed nurturing ferns in particular, along with all types of flowers and vegetables. Many will remember fondly her caring spirit and quick sense of humor.