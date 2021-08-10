 Skip to main content
Jerona I Williams -- Houston, Texas
HOUSTON, Texas -- Ms. Jerona I Williams, 65, passed away on July 20, 2021, in Houston, Texas. She was born on July 15,1956, in Elloree, a daughter of the late Maurice and Vernell Sumpter Williams. She received a B.S. in Education from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg; a Master's in Education from the University of Houston and a Master's in Business Administration from Prairie View A&M University. She was an educator, Principal and administrator for 38 years in Houston ISD and Spring Branch ISD. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She was a faithful member of Wheeler Ave. Baptist Church for 40 years and also the President and founder of The Blue Triangle Quilt Guild. She is survived by her brothers, Maurice M. Williams Jr. (Emma) and Cleveland S. Williams (Edna); children LaTonya Moorer (Rodney) and Tony Williams (Dawn); Cousin/sister Valerie Williams Archie (Chris); six grands; three great-grands; and her beloved dog, Midnight.

A Celebration of Life for Ms. Williams was held in Houston on Aug. 7, 2021.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

