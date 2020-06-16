Jerome Montrey Wright -- Atlanta
0 comments

Jerome Montrey Wright -- Atlanta

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA -- Jerome Montrey Wright, 39, formerly of Orangeburg, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Atlanta.

Friends may contact the family by calling the sister, Mickey Wright Baker, at 803-834-2736. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while attending all services.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News