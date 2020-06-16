Jerome Montrey Wright -- Atlanta

Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

ATLANTA -- Jerome Montrey Wright, 39, formerly of Orangeburg, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Atlanta.

Friends may contact the family by calling the sister, Mickey Wright Baker, at 803-834-2736. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while attending all services.