Jerome Montrey 'Pop' Wright -- Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Graveside services for Jerome Montrey Wright 'Pop', 39, formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at noon Monday, June 22, 2020, in Bamberg Memory Gardens.
Mr. Wright died Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Atlanta.
The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
Friends may contact the family by calling the sister, Nikki Wright Baker, at (803) 834-2736, or at the mother's house, Minister Albertha Wright, 329 Circle Drive, Denmark.
The family has asked that everyone please wear a mask.
Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while attending all services and also while visiting the family.
