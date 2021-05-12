Jerome Maurice Allen Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jerome Maurice Allen Jr., 32, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may visit the residence of his wife, Precious Allen, 922 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.