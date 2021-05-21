Jerome Maurice Allen Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Jerome Maurice Allen Jr., 32, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. Apostle Warren Smith is officiating.
Mr. Allen passed away on Sunday, May 9, at the Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m.Friday, May 21.
Friends and family may visit the residence of his wife, Precious Allen, 922 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
