Jerome Jenkins -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mr. Jerome Jenkins of Cameron will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the St. Peter/Cameron Cemetery. The Rev. Larry Nelson will officiate.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

All COVID 19 precautions will be observed at both the funeral home and graveside services to include masks and social distancing.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.