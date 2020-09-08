Jerome Jenkins -- Cameron

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON -- We are saddened to announce the passing of Jerome Jenkins of 505 Boyce Lawton Drive on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Funeral plans will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

The family will not receive guests, but friends may express their condolences to his daughter, Zenobia Williams, at 803-707-1068, and son, Rodney Jenkins, at 803-920-0921.