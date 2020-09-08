 Skip to main content
Jerome Jenkins -- Cameron
CAMERON -- We are saddened to announce the passing of Jerome Jenkins of 505 Boyce Lawton Drive on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Funeral plans will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

The family will not receive guests, but friends may express their condolences to his daughter, Zenobia Williams, at 803-707-1068, and son, Rodney Jenkins, at 803-920-0921.

