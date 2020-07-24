Jerome Gibbs -- Vance

VANCE -- Graveside services for Jerome Gibbs, 63, of 147 Dukenfield Drive, Vance, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Heyden Hill, Eutawville.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24.
Mr. Gibbs died Saturday, July 18, in Orangeburg County.
Friends and family may call the residence of his wife, Mrs. Deloris Gibbs, or call Eutawville Community Funeral Home. Visit our website at www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com.
