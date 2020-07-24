Jerome Gibbs -- Vance
VANCE -- Graveside services for Jerome Gibbs, 63, of 147 Dukenfield Drive, Vance, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Heyden Hill, Eutawville.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Mr. Gibbs died Saturday, July 18, in Orangeburg County.

