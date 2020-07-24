Jerome Gibbs -- Vance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VANCE -- Graveside services for Jerome Gibbs, 63, of 147 Dukenfield Drive, Vance, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Heyden Hill, Eutawville.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Mr. Gibbs died Saturday, July 18, in Orangeburg County.

Friends and family may call the residence of his wife, Mrs. Deloris Gibbs, or call Eutawville Community Funeral Home. Visit our website at www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com.

