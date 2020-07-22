Jerome Gibbs -- Vance

VANCE -- Jerome Gibbs, 63, of 147 Dukenfield Drive, died July 18, 2020, in Orangeburg County.
Services are incomplete at this time
Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
Service information
Jul 24
Visitation
Friday, July 24, 2020
9:00AM-8:00PM
Eutawville Community Funeral Home Chapel
440 Porcher Avenue
Eutawville, South Carolina 29048
Jul 25
Graveside Service
Saturday, July 25, 2020
10:00AM
Heyden Hill Cemetery
Addidas Street
Eutawville, SC 29048
