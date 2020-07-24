Jerome Ford -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Jerome Ford -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jerome Ford

ST. MATTHEWS – Jerome Ford, 80, of 204 Meeting St., died Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in the Bethel AME Church cemetery, St. Matthews. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Ford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News