 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerome Brown -- Holly Hill
0 comments

Jerome Brown -- Holly Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLY HILL -- The family and friends of Jerome Brown, 65, of Holly Hill, are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Zion AME Church Cemetery, 5046 Old State Road, Holly Hill. Viewing will be held at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept.18, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

May The Work “WE” Do Speak For Us!

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News