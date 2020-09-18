Jerome Brown -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- The family and friends of Jerome Brown, 65, of Holly Hill, are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Zion AME Church Cemetery, 5046 Old State Road, Holly Hill. Viewing will be held at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept.18, 2020.