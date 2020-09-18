Jerome Brown -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- The family and friends of Jerome Brown, 65, of Holly Hill, are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Zion AME Church Cemetery, 5046 Old State Road, Holly Hill. Viewing will be held at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept.18, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.
May The Work “WE” Do Speak For Us!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.