Jerome Broughton -- Houston

HOUSTON -- Mr. Jerome Broughton, 50, of Houston, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Zion of Cypress Nursing Home.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call his wife, Monica Broughton (803-707-6663) and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.